Both of them got the opportunity to show their skills in front of the Blue Devils head honcho.

Cooper Flagg is not the only person that the Duke basketball program had eyes on this year. Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer have been balling out which got the attention of Jon Scheyer. It was a sight to see the twins with Carlos Boozer on the sidelines. But, it was not just their visuals that gave off Blue Devil blood but their styles of play too.

Fort Myers, Florida was the place to be and the City of Palms Classic was the event to be in. Link Academy showed out against Columbus and it was a dogfight until the end. Jon Scheyer was present to scout them for the Duke basketball squad in the game alongside Carlos Boozer, per Matt Giles of Sports Illustrated. Both were making sure that Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer were fit to join the Duke basketball squad in the coming years.

Columbus would lose in a tight 61 to 68 scoreline but the twins still put on a show. Cameron was an all-around player that would have impressed anyone who saw him play. He put up 13 points while cleaning up the boards 15 times. This was all rounded out by three assists. Cayden, on the other hand, was on floor general duties. The Duke basketball coach saw him drop seven assists and 22 points to lead every scorer in the game.

Cameron is the second-best recruit out of the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. Cayden sits closely at 14th which leaves much more space for both of them to grow. Overall, recruiting both of these talented players might be one of the best decisions in the new Duke basketball era.