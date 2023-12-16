Duke basketball is targeting one of the best big men in the 2025 class.

Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer has his eye on a very talented big man in the 2025 recruiting class. Scheyer took a recruiting visit to Florida to watch 7-foot-2 basketball player Khaman Maluach, per Sports Illustrated. Maluach is a five-star recruit who plays for NBA Academy.

Maluach is a true center, a 7 footer with enormous length and size at 240 pounds. He's from the South Sudan and has been under recruited due to his not playing basketball in the United States. Scheyer is making the big man a top priority for the 2025 class and is the top big man on the coach's list, per SI. Maluach also holds offers from UCLA and Georgetown, as well as Duke.

Scheyer has made slam dunk after slam dunk on the recruiting trail, consistently nabbing some of the best high school prospects in the country. He's in his second season at Duke and trying to continue the success of former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who won multiple national championships at the school. Scheyer reached the NCAA tournament in his first season as coach, losing in the Round of 32 last season.

Maluach is expected to get much more attention from schools and expand his list of offers as he plays more in the United States with NBA Academy. He's also getting a lot of interest from NBA teams. The young center has also played for the South Sudan national team at the age of 16. He's been praised by recruiting services for his positive attitude and his feel for the game.

Duke is 7-3 this season. The Blue Devils next play Baylor on Dec. 20.