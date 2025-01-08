It was another rocking night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as Duke basketball (13-2) continued its path to March through the visiting Pittsburgh Panthers 76-47, led by star freshman Cooper Flagg.

Flagg capped off his streak of dominance with his sixth double-double of the season, and he erupted the crowd in signature fashion: A swift defensive play, followed by a monster coast-to-coast slam.

“I almost blanked out as soon as I jumped, and everything from that was just a flash,” said Flagg, per ESPN's David Hale, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. “I jumped, my mind went blank, and it all happened really fast.”

Duke has now won nine consecutive games, and have breezed through the ACC thus far (5-0) in the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils rank No. 4 in the country, and may have a chance to move up in the polls by next week.

Cooper Flagg shines as Duke basketball routs Pittsburgh

It was another flipped chapter in the book of Flagg's growing Duke legacy. Head coach Jon Scheyer returned to the bench on Tuesday, after missing the Blue Devils' blowout win against SMU last weekend. And he was thrilled with the star freshman's big-time highlight against Pitt.

“We've had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building,” Scheyer said. “That was one of those moments tonight.”

“He gets angry, but he's loose at the same time,” Scheyer said. “He loves being in the arena, but he's got an edge to him now, and it can go quick. We saw that tonight. He picked up his third [foul] and it just got him going.”

“He's proven it with who he's played and how he's done it in such a mature way,” Scheyer said. “He's just so competitive, and he just brings out a lot of good stuff from his teammates.”

Duke basketball gets a short break before facing Notre Dame on January 11.