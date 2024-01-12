Duke basketball standout commit Cooper Flagg recently further cemented his status as the best prospect in the nation.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 season as they hope to reclaim their spot among the powerhouses of the sport. Duke currently sits with a solid record of 12-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC conference play, tied with a logjam of other teams behind first-placed North Carolina; however, Scheyer and his staff likely are having to restrain themselves from looking ahead to next season, when heavy reinforcements will be in store.

One of those reinforcements is none other than the consensus number one player in the country, Cooper Flagg, whose recent reclassification to the Class of 2024 means that he will be taking his talents to Duke beginning next season. In fact, so impressive is Flagg's resume that he recently received the honor of being named to the 2024 Nike USA Hoop Summit roster, per Michael Visenberg on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Other notable names joining Flagg on the roster include Ace Bailey, David Castillo, Tre Johnson, and others. Cooper Flagg boasts a unique combination of size, agility, and outside shooting touch, in addition to an impressive shot-blocking prowess on the other end of the floor, that have many pundits pegging him as the clear frontrunner for the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

For now, however, Duke fans will hope that in what figures to be his lone season at the university, Flagg will be able to help lift the team back to their championship heights.