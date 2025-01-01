Jon Scheyer’s Duke basketball team rang in the new year with a dominant 88-65 victory over Virginia Tech. After a 10-day break, the Blue Devils made a strong return, with Cooper Flagg leading the charge, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists.

“[Flagg] is a savant with the game,” said the Duke basketball head coach in his post-game interview. “He just really has an amazing understanding for what's required to win and how to elevate everybody around him.”

Despite their eventual win, Duke faced another sluggish start. After a few minutes of back-and-forth play, the Blue Devils (11-2, 2-0 ACC) struggled to get into a rhythm. Multiple early turnovers and a pitiful 0-for-7 shooting performance from beyond the arc left them trailing 9-8 after seven minutes.

Following the second media timeout with nine minutes left in the first half, turnovers continued to plague both teams. Duke struggled defensively as Virginia Tech (5-8, 0-2 ACC) grabbed several offensive rebounds, further extending their possessions.

Flagg ignited the team with an and-one 3-pointer, his second of the game. The Blue Devils cranked up their defensive pressure, forcing a turnover when the ball bounced off Ben Hammond’s knee. This surge of energy allowed Duke to grab an 18-16 lead with eight minutes left in the half, giving them the momentum to carry forward.

Jon Scheyer pouring on his praises for Cooper Flagg

“As a 17 or 18 year old, you’re usually thinking about your numbers, or getting yours. Really, he’s a modern day point-forward, point-guard whatever you wanna call it. That’s what he is, he sees the game that way, he thinks the game. His passing has been such a skill for us, and I think he’s taking it to another level, because he’s looking to score more actually. And that opens things up,” Jon Scheyer continued his praise of Cooper Flagg.

Right after the media timeout, Flagg scored another two points, and a turnover by Mylyjael Poteat gave Duke another opportunity. Tyrese Proctor took advantage of the situation, hitting free throws to help the Blue Devils claim their first significant lead of the game.

Kon Knueppel started to find his rhythm, knocking down a 3-pointer after missing his first three attempts. Shortly after, Isaiah Evans nailed a corner three, prompting Virginia Tech to use its first timeout of the half as Duke stretched its lead to 28-18 with five minutes to go.

Knueppel was subbed out after missing two more 3-point attempts, but Mason Gillis stepped up, hitting a wide-open corner three to keep the momentum firmly with Duke.

Duke basketball ramping it up in the second half after a slow start

After the break, the Blue Devils found themselves in another back-and-forth battle. Following several missed shots, both Sion James and Flagg took charge, quickly adding much-needed points to the board and helping Duke regain control.

A turnover by Virginia Tech triggered a fast-break opportunity for Duke, with Flagg tossing a flawless lob to James for a simple finish. Duke kept its momentum going as Tyrese Proctor slammed down a powerful dunk, pushing the Blue Devils' lead to 15 points just five minutes into the second half, marking their biggest advantage of the game and leaving the Hokies scrambling to respond.

Flagg then powered through Tyler Johnson’s defense to score two more points, bringing his total to 22 for the game. Flagg capped off his impressive night with a thunderous dunk over a Virginia Tech defender following a baseline out-of-bounds play.

Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball aim to carry their momentum into the new year, kicking off 2025 with an ACC matchup against SMU basketball on January 4.