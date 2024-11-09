Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has become the next big thing in college basketball but Gilbert Arenas has yet to be sold on him as a high-level prospect. Despite Flagg's early highlights and statistical success, Arenas believes he has yet to see him display elite talent against formidable opposition.

“I got to watch some more games,” Arenas said on the ‘Gil's Arena' podcast. “He had 18 [points], but he struggled. [He shot] 6-for-15 against Maine. It's Maine… You're supposed to be the No. 1 pick and it's Duke.

“I got to watch more games because the teams they've played so far are not even D-1. Like he played against ASU, he struggled. The other game he looked great in, it was a D-2 team. So that's why I said I've got to watch more games if I'm going to tank for it because right now I'm not impressed.”

Before the 2024-2025 college basketball season even began, NBA mock draft boards had Flagg penciled in as the top prospect of the incoming class. The 6-foot-9 social media sensation was the consensus No. 1 prospect of the 2024 freshman class out of the respected Montverde Academy.

Arenas considered Flagg's association with Montverde Academy a negative point on his profile. The 42-year-old podcast host claimed he could not accurately determine the forward's skills in high school due to the team's overwhelming talent. Montverde had six players in ESPN's top 100 recruits of 2024, including three in the top 10.

Gilbert Arenas' son is a top recruit in the class of 2026

While Arenas is not sold on Flagg early in the 2024-2025 season, he is two years away from his favorite young prospect gracing the college basketball world. The former NBA star's son, Alijah Arenas, is currently ESPN's fourth-best five-star prospect in the class of 2026.

Flagg is not a current rival of Alijah Arenas but indicates Gilbert Arenas' involvement in the high school basketball scene, thus making him very familiar with the Duke freshman's game. When he is not appearing on any of his podcasts, Gilbert Arenas is often seen supporting his son.

Alijah Arenas has yet to commit to a college but has received an offer from Arizona, his father's alma mater. ESPN also indicates that the 17-year-old has received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, California and Fresno State. With two seasons of high school basketball remaining, he is not expected to make a decision any time soon.

Alijah Arenas appears destined to be the next son of a former NBA legend to reach the league, joining the likes of Bronny James, Scottie Pippen Jr. and others. Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, is also right ahead of him as a four-star prospect in the class of 2025.