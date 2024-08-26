Duke basketball is looking like they will be one of the best teams in the country this season. The biggest reason why: Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the country and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg had one of the highest profile recruitments in recent memory. Flagg chose Duke over UConn, despite growing up in nearby Maine and UConn's recent success, winning two-straight national championships.

Former Duke star and current Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain spoke about his role in Flagg's recruitment in an interview on “Podcast P with Paul George.”

“He was pretty set on Duke,” McCain said. “From what I witnessed he was like I want to be here. I didn’t really do much for him, we did some pick up with him. He’s elite, I just came back from practice, I was in Durham for a little bit and just watching him, he’s a very elite player.”

“I don’t want to put any expectations on him but great kid, works hard,” McCain continued. “I think the biggest thing that stands out for him is just playing hard. I think that’s an underrated skill for number one player in the country, just playing hard, he does that, defensively, offensively. So I’m excited to watch him this year.”

McCain's comments show despite the rumors that he would commit to UConn, Flagg always wanted to be a Duke Blue Devil.

Duke basketball's outlook for the 2024-25 season

Led by Flagg and returners junior guard Tyrese Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster, Duke is projected to be one of the top teams in the country and should be one of the national championship favorites. Even though he is just a freshman, Flagg's elite athleticism, three-level scoring and defensive versatility will make him one of the top players in the country the second he steps on the court.

Flagg showed how ready he is for the NCAA earlier this summer when he joined the Team USA select team and scrimmaged against the Olympic squad. Not only did he hold his own, but he showed off, hitting shots over Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo and going toe to toe with LeBron James on the defensive end.

Duke had a disappointing end to last season, losing in the Elite Eight to ACC Rival and March Madness Cinderella NC State. With Flagg leading the way, the sky's the limit for the Blue Devils this time around.