As the Olympics approach later this month, there's considerable buzz around Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball's incoming freshman, who is part of the USA Select Team. While he won't be competing in Paris, he recently took part in a scrimmage against Team USA facing off against NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid.

Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the future star of American basketball, and fans will get numerous opportunities to watch him showcase his distinctive skills in the upcoming college basketball season. He leads one of Duke's most talented recruiting classes in history.

Cooper Flagg standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Team USA legends

During one offensive sequence, Flagg attempted a jumper over Davis, which the Los Angeles Lakers' star blocked. However, Flagg recovered the loose ball, passed it out of traffic to Brandin Podziemski, cut to the basket, and received a perfect pass for a baseline slam over Davis, exacting sweet revenge.

Flagg, ranked as the top recruit with a perfect rating by 247Sports, has had a busy few months. He guided Montverde Academy to a national championship, earned recognition as a McDonald's All-American, enrolled at Duke, and is now contributing to Team USA's Olympic preparations with the USA Basketball Select Team.

He joins an exclusive group as the first college player to participate in the USA senior national team program since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart in 2013.

Exciting season for Duke basketball

The Duke Blue Devils have reason to be thrilled with landing Cooper Flagg, one of the top prospects overall. His experience with the USA Select Team is preparing him well for competing with Duke basketball as they pursue a national championship.

While at Montverde Academy over the last two years, Flagg showcased promising talent in his high school basketball stats. He played 58 games and averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game. His all-around abilities are set to continue making an impact in college basketball.

Flagg, the highest-rated recruit ever from Maine, leads a talented Duke basketball freshman class that is ranked No. 1 in the nation. He joins two returning guards, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, as well as four new transfers, marking Jon Scheyer's third season as head coach of the Blue Devils. Duke's freshman class consists of six players, all of whom are ranked within the top 40 nationally, with five of them placing in the top 20.

Team USA in the Olympics

Team USA's schedule begins with a matchup against Serbia on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET, followed by a game against South Sudan on July 31 at 3 p.m. ET. Their group stage concludes with a game against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

In their tournament opener, Team USA will confront a formidable opponent in Serbia, boasting a roster featuring multiple NBA players and having secured a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics. Leading the charge is three-time MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, complemented by talents like Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović.

South Sudan's lineup includes a number of current and former NBA players, notably Phoenix Suns forward Bol Bol, Hornets guard JT Thor, and former Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker.

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado leads Puerto Rico. Alvarado also powered his team to victory over Lithuania with 23 points on Sunday night, securing their place in the Games.

The U.S. is well-positioned to vie for another gold medal with a formidable lineup. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, and Joel Embiid will lead Team USA's charge to reclaim the top spot on the podium in Paris.