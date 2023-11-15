After Duke basketball got a huge lift from freshman guard Caleb Foster in their win over Michigan State, Foster shared the reason

No. 9 Duke basketball edged No. 18 Michigan State basketball 74-65 in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, bouncing back from a tough home loss Friday against Arizona to pick up a quality win.

Freshman guard Caleb Foster led Duke basketball off the bench, scoring 16 of 18 his points in the second half, and he told Andy Katz what led to his breakout:

“Preparation is key and it showed today” Caleb Foster speaks with @TheAndyKatz after his breakout game for @DukeMBB 👏 pic.twitter.com/KaKM0zI7kn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 15, 2023

After looking overwhelmed in Friday night’s 78-73 home loss to Arizona, Foster played with far more confidence against Michigan State. Foster provided a major lift with his outside shooting. Aside from the freshman, who was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, the rest of the Blue Devils combined to shoot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Duke's Caleb Foster came up huge in the win over Michigan State. Foster finished with 18 points off the bench 😈 pic.twitter.com/itXMEYqcWc — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 15, 2023

Foster is clearly an option for Duke basketball. He ranked as the No. 23 overall in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports and was regarded as a five-star prospect. But within Duke's No. 2 ranked recruiting class, he was actually only the fourth highest-ranked prospect.

But he's quickly emerging as a reliable offensive threat, especially from the outside. At 6-foot-5, he has the size to lift up for shots that Duke's other, smaller guards can't take.

A Harrisburg, N.C. native, Foster transferred to prep powerhouse Oak Hill—alma mater of NBA luminaries like Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo, among others—in October 2020. He announced his commitment to Duke, as the no. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2023, in September of 2021.

Duke basketball next hosts Davidson on Thursday night. In the loss to the Blue Devils, Michigan State falls to 1-2 on the year. They next take on Butler Friday.