Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has the utmost respect for Duke basketball icon Bobby Hurley. In a video posted to Duke basketball's X, formerly known as Twitter, Scheyer shows his appreciation for Hurley, who returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium when his Arizona State basketball team will face Duke basketball in a charity exhibition game.

Scheyer commended Bobby Hurley for his impressive accomplishments as a player, including his approach to playing the game, which he admires.

“I've always had a ton of respect and admiration for Bobby Hurley. He's one of the all-time great players that's ever played in college basketball, let alone Duke,” Scheyer says. “The records speak for itself. The assists; he's the all-time leader in assists in NCAA history. The National championships and wins speak for itself. But to me, it's the tenacity that he played with. The incredible competitiveness and toughness. And it's also coming through in the big-time moments. You think about in 1991, his shot against UNLV; he hit a three, was one of the most important shots in the history of our program. So, it's an honor to do this game with him, to bring him back and celebrate him, but also to put our teams in the best position moving forward is an exciting thing.”

All proceeds from the exhibition game will go toward Duke Children's Hospital as the NCAA basketball all-time assist leader returns to Durham, North Carolina.

Hurley played for Duke basketball's legendary head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, from 1989 to 1993. He led Duke to two national championships in 1991 and 1992. His 1,076 career assists remain the NCAA's record.

Bobby Hurley thrilled to bring Arizona State basketball to Duke

Arizona State basketball head coach Bobby Hurley is thrilled for the upcoming season. And with ASU moving into the Big 12 this season, facing Duke basketball in an exhibition is an excellent place for coach Hurley to start to improve on last year's 14-18 record.

“I'm grateful to Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball for working with Arizona State basketball to make this exhibition game a reality,” Hurley said in a release. “It will be special for me to return to Cameron Indoor. Our team is excited for the opportunity to compete against a storied basketball program prior to embarking on our regular season schedule. The collaboration between Duke and Arizona State to put together this charity exhibition game supporting Duke Children's Hospital is meaningful to both programs.”

Arizona State will play Duke on October 27.