The Blue Devils pulled off a big win in ACC play.

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top teams in the country this season. With a 21-5 record, the Duke came into their game against the Miami Hurricanes as the No. 8 ranked team in the latest AP men's basketball poll. Duke is riding a five game win streak that continued against Miami on Wednesday in impressive fashion with an 84-55 win. Miami was without star guard Nijel Pack, but Duke head coach Jon Scheyer acknowledged the Blue Devils wanted to take advantage of the Hurricanes being banged up as per Duke play by play announcer David Shumate.

“We were ready to play. Miami is banged up but you still have to come ready to play,” Scheyer said. “And we shared the ball and I really liked our defense overall. The way our guys are playing for each other is really exciting as a coach.”

Jon Scheyer is in his second year as Duke head coach, following in the footsteps of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Duke was led by senior guard Jeremy Roach who finished with a game-high 16 points against Miami. Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski added 15 points each.

The win improved the Blue Devils to 12-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They are currently tied with rival North Carolina for the top spot in the ACC standings. In his first season as head coach, Scheyer led Duke to a 27-9 record and 14-6 in ACC play. They were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Tennessee. They were a No. 5 seed last season and would appear to be in the running for at least a No. 2 or No. 3 seed this season.