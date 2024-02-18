Jared McCain went off against the 'Noles.

The Duke Blue Devils managed to score a win in Tallahassee Saturday, thanks in large part to the hot-shooting of Jared McCain, who was seemingly unstoppable from behind the arc. McCain's 3-point explosion garnered him big praise after the 76-67 win over the Florida State Seminoles and also led to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer sending a warning to Blue Devils legend JJ Reddick.

“A special performance,” Scheyer said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

“That was up there with any of them. JJ should watch out. It was just his grit, his will, his determination to win was special,” the Duke basketball mentor added.

McCain finished the game with 35 points on the strength of his 8-for-11 shooting from the 3-point region. Overall, he shot 12-for-20 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. He came close to tying (and beating) the single-game Duke basketball record for the most 3-pointers in a game, which is nine. Redick holds the record together with another Blue Devils legend in Shane Battier.

With McCain going off, the Blue Devils were able to overcome the absence of sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor, who did not go with Duke basketball to Tallahassee because of a concussion. McCain also got some help from Jeremy Roach, who ended up with 17 points.

Duke improved to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in ACC play. Although the North Carolina Tar Heels also won on Saturday, the Blue Devils' victory allowed them to stay close to North Carolina, which currently leads the conference with a 12-3 slate against league opponents.