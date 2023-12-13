Jon Scheyer knows that Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain and the rest of the Duke basketball squad can do more after they beat Hofstra.

The Duke basketball program is starting to shape up to be the team that it once was. Jon Scheyer has made a culture of winning in the system and players like Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain are buying into it. Their latest win against Hofstra was dominant, to say the least. But, the Blue Devils head honcho wants more from his squad, via David Shumate of Duke Athletics.

“We didn’t necessarily have our best stuff but I’m proud of how we stayed the course – we made some adjustments, had 22 assists and our defense held them to 29 points in the 2nd half – I think we’re finding our identity,” was the gleeful declaration that Jon Scheyer made after they beat Hofstra down to their graves that were 21 points deep.

Kyle Filipowski led the scoring barrage and did not seem to want to leave the floor. He notched 28 points along with eight assists to make his outburst more infectious. Other members of the Duke basketball system picked it up and helped. Five out of the eight players who saw substantial minutes got double-digit scoring numbers like Jared McCain who got 13 buckets.

Their on-ball defense was spectacular in this game despite Hofstra's efficiency in shotmaking. The Blue Devils stole the ball six times while also forcing 14 turnovers. The overall rebounding prevented the Pride from getting extra looks to mount a comeback. The Duke basketball program's identity is slowly forming in this new age without Coach K. It is looking promising and deadly for the rest of college basketball.