After popping up at No. 3 in the latest top-25 rankings, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer reveals that the team could be without one of their best frontcourt players, following a recent injury update.

Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown, the team's steals leader behind Cooper Flagg, will “miss weeks” after suffering a knee sprain, per Rodd Baxley of The Fayetteville Observer.

“He'll miss an extended period of time here. He'll miss weeks,” Scheyer said Monday during the weekly ACC coaches Zoom teleconference. “Could be longer, but obviously he's gonna be out for the next several games, minimum.”

Brown is averaging 2.5 points on 64.0 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

“There's no replacing Maliq's versatility and what he does on (the defensive) end with deflections and steals,” Scheyer said.

“. … It's a big loss. The reality though, I don't think he's been quite right. He had a toe injury he was still recovering from. I think this is a chance for him to get really right, and get back to the level that he was playing at. We gotta get him better.”

Duke basketball's rotation without Maliq Brown

While the 6-foot-9 role player recovers, Duke basketball will stay the course and keep the same rotation, despite one of the nation's best all-around performers in Flagg.

“I don't want to screw anything up with him,” Scheyer said.

“I think he needs to stay the course with where he's at, but his versatility is a key thing. That's why he and Maliq go so well together. … We have other guys that can bang and guard 5s. I would rather Cooper not do that, although he can easily switch 1-5. That versatility is an important thing for our team, but he needs to keep focusing on what he's doing and where his game is going right now.”

The Blue Devils are set to face Miami on January 14, and will have to adjust before the remainder of their conference clashes to round out January.