As Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg continues to impress with each game, his performances have especially caught the eye of his head coach Jon Scheyer. There is no doubt that the Duke basketball big could be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft as it could be solidified after teams hear what Scheyer said about how Flagg is behind the scenes.

So far this season, Flagg has averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game which he leads the team in every category. Scheyer would say that besides his eye-opening showcases during games, it's the “100 percent” he brings off the court and even during practices which uplift everyone on the Blue Devils.

“You know, I think the greatest thing about Coop is, every day, the person that he is, besides the games, you know, if you came to one of our practices, his energy is contagious. he's bouncing off the walls,” Scheyer said to ESPN's Jess Sims. “He knows no other way than to go one hundred percent and so that feeds off on the entire team. When your best player has that approach, has that attitude every day. And because of that, he's gotten better. Because of that, we've won a lot, and he makes everybody better around them.”

Cooper Flagg speaks on exciting dunk recently

The freshman especially went viral as Flagg had a posterizing dunk during Duke's win over the University of Pittsburgh that had the arena and social media going wild. Scheyer spoke about the amazing play after the game during his post-game press conference where he expressed how “angry” Flagg gets but also being “loose at the same time” according to ESPN.

“We've had a few guys through the years to make a couple plays that just spark everybody in the building,” Scheyer said. “That was one of those moments tonight.”

“He gets angry, but he's loose at the same time,” Scheyer continued. “He loves being in the arena, but he's got an edge to him now, and it can go quick. We saw that tonight. He picked up his third [foul] and it just got him going.”

Besides the dunk that Flagg had, he finished that game leading the team with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal. The 18-year-old also spoke after the game and spoke about how he “blanked out” through all the events.

“I almost blanked out as soon as I jumped, and everything from that was just a flash,” Flagg said. “I jumped, my mind went blank, and it all happened really fast.”

At any rate, the Duke basketball team next faces Notre Dame on Saturday as entering the game, they have a 13-2 record which puts them at the top of the ACC standings as they are also 5-0 in conference play. After facing the Fighting Irish, they will face the University of Miami on Jan. 14 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as Flagg continues to show NBA teams why he should be the No. 1 overall pick.