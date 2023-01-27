Kyrie Irving will be starting in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the sixth time in his career. This is after it was announced on Thursday that the Brooklyn Nets point guard was voted in by the fans as one of the top 2 vote-getters among Eastern Conference guards.

Kyrie had an opportunity to talk to the media following the Nets’ disappointing 130-122 loss against the Detroit Pistons. While Irving was understandably upset with the defeat, he still sent a special shoutout to the fans who voted him in as an All-Star starter:

“I’m just grateful for the people at home,” he said, via Nets beat reporter Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. “I would not be here without y’all. Y’all voted me in, and I’m ready to give a show.”

(via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/fjVBbmAZtc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

Kyrie also made a promise to repay the fans’ trust by putting on the best show he can come the All-Star Game. This dude is the owner of some of the sickest handles in the history of the sport, and it will be amazing to see it on full display against the very best the league has to offer.

Joining Irving in the All-Star starting lineup will be Kevin Durant, who was also voted as one of the top frontcourt players in the East. At this point, however, we still don’t know if they will be teammates in the game. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted as the captains for the two teams, and in a very exciting new twist, the captains will be drafting their teams right before the game tips off. Now that’s definitely something to look forward to.