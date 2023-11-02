Cooper Flagg has now committed to Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball program and Mike Krzyzewski thinks he might be the next Andrei Kirilenko.

The Duke basketball brotherhood is in good hands in Jon Scheyer's second year. Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain are going to lead the squad to an insane run mixed with a lot of national title expectations come March Madness. It was once thought that Mike Krzyzewski was the only prime reason that players would want to play for the Blue Devils. But, the recruitment pull is so much more than that and no one can attest to that more than Cooper Flagg. Even Coach K knows that he is going to thrive in the system and even unveiled how his game is similar to Andrei Kirilenko, via Wade Perry of On 3.

“I heard someone compare Cooper Flagg to a young Andrei Kirilenko over the summer. I watched Andrei when he was 16 years old, and I think that is a spot-on comparison. The difference in my view is that Cooper’s offensive skill set is much further along at the same stage,” were the wise words of the former Duke basketball coach.

But, Mike Krzyzewski still knows that Flagg has a lot of work to do on the court. This is why he outlined how Jon Scheyer could improve, “I think Cooper needs to improve his three-point shooter, but it’s only natural for uber-talented, long prospects for that to be the area. That was AK’s ‘hole’ and he never really developed it, but was an excellent NBA player.”

Will Flagg be the next great Duke basketball player to take over once Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski?