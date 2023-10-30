Duke basketball got some incredible news on Monday when top recruit Cooper Flagg committed to the Blue Devils over the UConn Huskies. Flagg gives head coach Jon Scheyer the No. 1 college basketball recruiting class of 2024 in the newest rankings, as Flagg will join other top prospects forward Isaiah Evans, forward Kon Knueppel, and forward Darren Harris in Cameron Indoor Arena next year.

Flagg is one of the best high school prospects to come into college basketball in recent memory, which is why he was the No. 1 player in the college basketball recruiting rankings. Along with Evans, Knueppel, and Harris, Flagg helps put Duke at No. 1 in 247Sports’ class rankings.

Last season, on the strength of Jared McCain, TJ Power, Sean Stewart, and Caleb Foster, Jon Scheyer’s team finished No. 2 overall in the recruiting race behind only Kentucky. In that class, McCain was the highest-rated recruit at No. 14 overall in the country.

This year, Duke is No. 1 with a bullet after getting Cooper Flagg and is ahead of Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas, and Arizona, who round out the top five in that order.

Duke’s lead in 2024 recruiting could grow even more in the coming days and weeks as they are still reportedly in on guard Dylan Harper (No. 2), forward VJ Edgecombe (No. 6), and center Patrick Ngongba ll (No. 20).

Flagg was initially supposed to be in the Class of 2025, where he was the No. 2 prospect behind AJ Dybantsa and barely in front of Cameron Boozer. He reclassified to the Class of 2024 and was by far the best player in that group.