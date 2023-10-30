The college basketball world got some huge news with top Class of 2024 recruit Cooper Flagg choosing Duke basketball over UConn on Monday. Flagg's decision to play at Duke had Blue Devils fans excited with the addition, and spurning the defending national champions must've been a tough decision.

The recruitment of Flagg has been a massive talking point all summer long, especially after he made headlines in a number of off-season circuits. But, some might not be too familiar with the name. Some might ask, who is Duke's newest superstar recruit? Let's take a dive into Cooper Flagg.

Cooper Flagg's background

Flagg is 16 years old and grew up in Newport, Maine. Both of his parents played basketball at some point during their lives, so it's in his blood. His father, Ralph, played at Eastern Maine Community College and his mother, Kelly, played college ball at Maine and was team captain as a senior. On top of that, Cooper Flagg has a twin brother named Ace and an older brother named Hunter, both of whom are basketball players. Ace currently plays at Montverde Academy with Cooper, and Hunter was on the same team as a senior during Cooper's first year of high school.

Maine has been in Maine his whole childhood, and he took to social media after the tragic shootings in Lewiston recently.

High school career

Flagg began his high school career at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine and was named the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year as a freshman. In his first year of high school, he led his team to a Class A state title and averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks.

This Cooper Flagg block saved the game for Nokomis https://t.co/fJuPIYYlgN pic.twitter.com/eawcr4knUG — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) December 5, 2021

In the state title game against Falmouth, Flagg was dominant, dropping 22 points with 16 rebounds to win the title.

After his first year at Nokomis, Flagg decided to transfer to Montverde Academy in Florida. He finished his first season at Montverde averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists and was in turn named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award.

In Montverde's opener of the 2023-2024 season, Flagg was everywhere in the victory over Bishop O'Connell. He finished the game with 20 points, nine boards, four assists, and three blocks.

Cooper Flagg's two-way versatility and elite instincts were on full display in Montverde's opening game win at the Border League. 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks for the 16-year old projected No. 1 pick in 2025. pic.twitter.com/JyTVeh8BZE — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 14, 2023

It's also worth noting that Flagg's Montverde teammate, Asa Newell, recently committed to Georgia basketball in a huge get for the Bulldogs. As always, Montverde is loaded with talent on the roster.

Flagg was also part of the United States U-17 National Team at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup. Team USA won the gold medal, and Flagg was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots, and 2.4 steals. In the gold medal game against Spain, Flagg had 10 points with 17 rebounds, eight steals, and four blocked shots.

Cooper Flagg's Peach Jam explosion

Flagg went under the radar from a national perspective for quite some time. However, the summer of 2023 really put Flagg on the big map, and it all began with his performance at Peach Jam. As the star for Maine United at Peach Jam, Flagg posted eye-popping numbers through seven games, averaging 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists as his team was the runner-up.

There are so many Peach Jam outbursts to examine, but perhaps the best came against Pro Skills, where he dropped 38 points with 16 rebounds, 11 blocks, and six assists.

Ridiculous highlights and performance from 16-year-old COOPER FLAGG today at Peach Jam!! 38 PTS | 16 REB | 11 BLK | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/TcYj8nxLQj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 6, 2023

Maine United would end up losing in the Peach Jam Final to Nightrydas, but Flagg's performance at the tournament sent his college offers through the roof. Prior to that outing at Peach Jam, Flagg had earned MVP honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida.

College recruitment

Cooper Flagg was originally slated to be in the Class of 2025 and was the third-ranked prospect in the class following his freshman season at Nokomis. However, he decided to reclassify to the Class of 2024, and suddenly became the top-ranked prospect, especially after the way he performed at Peach Jam.

Cooper Flagg drew plenty of college interest and held offers from all of UConn, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Providence, Texas, UCF, UCLA, Villanova and West Virginia. Flagg then narrowed down his choices to UConn and Duke after canceling his Kansas visit, and Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer made all-out efforts to land Flagg.

On Monday, October 30, Flagg announced his decision to play for Duke while on the cover of SLAM Magazine and told SLAM the reason why he chose Duke:

“After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham. All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood.”

BREAKING: Cooper Flagg officially commits to Duke… and is on the cover of SLAM 247. https://t.co/FsuijqYx29 pic.twitter.com/lUKLDvbQUB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023

Cooper Flagg's NBA profile

It's never too early to discuss NBA profiles, especially for somebody as talented as Flagg. At the Peach Jam, NBA scouts and hoops analysts of all kinds were already raving about Flagg's talent, and it will only increase with his final season at Montverde before heading to play for Duke.

Two words: Cooper Flagg. The 6-9 junior forward from Maine had one of the better all-around performances I have ever seen at Peach Jam with 38 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocks and 6 assists. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 6, 2023

The No. 1 high school player in America just had an ABSURD showing at Peach Jam. Cooper Flagg finished with: * 38 points

* 16 rebounds

* 11 blocks

* 6 assists In the win.pic.twitter.com/8PPtcTtybh — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) July 6, 2023

Peach Jam 🍑📝: ‘25 Cooper Flagg defines “Swiss Army knife.” He’s an elite rim protector with great instincts and timing, uses his vision and handle to leverage his advanced processing, and is a skilled, creative finisher around the rim. He’s lifted his team into Sunday’s E16… pic.twitter.com/DnIl2atjk0 — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) July 8, 2023

Watching Cooper Flagg at Peach Jam, his defensive instincts impressed me the most. He doesn’t just block shots – he alters decisions. Incredible IQ, fearless mindset. On offense, he is versatile and tough on the drive. As that shot continues to evolve…he’s got it all. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) October 30, 2023

Absolutely incredible game going on at Court 1 at Peach Jam. Cooper Flagg’s Maine United up 1 with 30 seconds to go in double OT. Get here if you can! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) July 8, 2023

Can’t remember watching a player dominate more facets of a single game the way Cooper Flagg just did. 38 points, 16 boards, 11 blocks, 6 assists in 3-pt win. Best prospect in HS. This was superhero stuff. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) July 6, 2023

Here's what one NBA scout told ESPN over the summer, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“Flagg is just different. He has the mental makeup. He's consistent with his mindset, motor and production… Just the progressions that he's shown with the live-ball playmaking, shot-creating off the bounce, instinctive reads and plays on both ends and then how he carries himself … he has a chance to be a transformational basketball player in the sport as a whole.”

Flagg is already pegged as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he won't turn 18 until December of his freshman year at Duke.