Duke basketball point guard Tyrese Proctor is down with an injury and not returning to a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Duke basketball got some bad news on Saturday when star guard Tyrese Proctor suffered a scary leg injury in a game against Georgia Tech. Duke's Proctor didn't return to the game following the first half injury, per Jon Rothstein.

Proctor is an Australian point guard who has started every game this year for Duke. He was injured in the opening minutes of an ACC conference road game against Georgia Tech, landing awkwardly under the basket while driving in for a play. He was helped off the floor by teammates after getting hurt.

Duke is relying heavily on Proctor this season, who is averaging just under 12 points a game. Proctor is a former five-star recruit, per 247 Sports, who is also one of the captains for the Blue Devils this season. Proctor is also on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, a national award given to the top point guard in Division I basketball.

Duke can ill afford to be without their starting point guard for long. The Blue Devils are in a tough battle with Georgia Tech on Saturday, losing 58-53 in the second half at the time of writing. Duke basketball is 5-2 on the season with losses already this year to Arizona and Arkansas.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach is going to be called upon to pick up the slack without Proctor on the floor. Roach leads the way for the Blue Devils on Saturday, who are playing in their opening conference game of the year. Time will tell how long the Blue Devils may be without Proctor, and it's certain that Duke fans are holding their breath that their guard won't be gone for long.