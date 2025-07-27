The Buffalo Bills are trying again this season to be one of the best squads in the AFC. Buffalo got some bad news on Sunday, when one of their most promising wide receivers went down to injury at training camp. Tyrell Shavers went down with an injury right after catching a touchdown pass to end a Bills practice, per The Athletic.

“Shavers can’t put any weight on his right leg. Cart came over him and he’s leaving the field now. Shavers was having a terrific start to camp and looked like he was making a real push early on for the 53-man roster,” Joe Buscaglia wrote.

Bills coaches and players came over to check on Shavers after the play. The wide receiver grabbed at his foot, following a catch he made on rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston.

Shavers is not the only Bills wideout dealing with an injury. Curtis Samuel sat out of Sunday's practice due to a hamstring injury, per the Democrat & Chronicle.

Tyrell Shavers hopes to make a name for himself with the Bills

Shavers has battled for a spot on an NFL team roster after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played his college football at San Diego State, as well as Alabama and Mississippi State. He finished the 2022 season as Second-Team All-Mountain West, playing for the Aztecs.

The Bills wide receiver has just one NFL catch, but it was a big one. He caught a 69-yard touchdown pass in the 2024 season, in a Bills game against the New York Jets. Buffalo went on to win that game, 40-14.

Buffalo starts their NFL preseason schedule on August 9, with a game against the New York Giants. Bills fans hope that Shavers can play in that game. Buffalo's first regular season game is on September 7, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Shavers appeared in three games last season for the Bills, who lost the AFC Championship contest to the Kansas City Chiefs.