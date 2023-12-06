Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer detailed what his team needs to do to turn the season around after a tough start.

The Duke basketball program has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2023-2024 season, holding a 5-3 record with losses to Arizona, Arkansas and Georgia Tech, falling from No. 2 in the preseason AP poll and to No. 22, and head coach Jon Scheyer got real about what his team has to do to save the season.

“This is a time for us, for our team — we have a week of practice,” Jon Scheyer said, via Rodd Baxley of the Fayetteville Observer. “… We have to stick together. We've got to get together even closer. As a coaching staff, there are some things we have to look at and probably make some changes.”

All three of Duke basketball's losses were disappointing for the program. Arizona is the current No. 1 team, but Duke had visions of being the team that the Wildcats have shown to be so far. It was also a home game for Duke. Losing to a well-coached Arkansas team in a very tough road environment is understandable, but the Blue Devils are much more talented on paper than the Razorbacks. The loss to Georgia Tech was massively disappointing, no matter how you explain it.

Duke's next game is against Charlotte at home on Saturday, followed by Hofstra on Tuesday, before a huge test against No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 20. That Baylor game will be a big indication as to whether Duke has implemented changes that Scheyer wants to see, and if they have improved enough to live up to the expectations that were placed on them before the season.