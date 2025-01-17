Duke basketball star freshman Cooper Flagg has taken the college basketball world by storm with his elite level of play throughout the 2024-25 season so far. The 6-foot-9 guard/forward from Newport, Maine has caught the attention of everyone from NBA scouts to Duke and college basketball legend Coach K.

In an appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM, Coach K referred to Flagg as the best player in the country.

“I think that's a big plus for our team, when you take that best player and let him go to different spots,” Coach K said. “Because he's a great passer, that produces different relocation passes. Your best player touches it, no shot, it makes everyone better. He's such a great teammate. You can see him on the bench, he has joy for his teammates. He's only 18 and he knows all of this stuff. He's the best player in the country.”

Flagg, who is averaging 31.1 minutes of action in each game, leads Duke basketball in all five major statistical categories. He averages 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Flagg blew his previous season-high of 26 points out of the water in Duke's win over Notre Dame basketball last Saturday, scoring 42 points.

As a recruit, Flagg was a consensus five-star recruit as well as the unanimous No. 1 player nationally in the class of 2024 according to all four major recruiting services.

Flagg and Duke basketball return to action on Saturday night when it takes on Boston College on the road. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and ESPN will carry the television broadcast.

Will Cooper Flagg be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025?

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report believes so as he listed Flagg as the first overall pick in his latest draft projections.