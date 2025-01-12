Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is feeling good. Flagg just poured in 42 points in a team win over Notre Dame, that made ACC conference history. Flagg says he was completely focused during that epic performance.

“I was just out there playing,” Flagg said after the win when speaking with reporters, per the Associated Press. “When I'm in the game, I don't really know what's going on. I'm just playing locked in.”

Duke defeated Notre Dame on Saturday, 86-78. In his performance, Flagg set a league freshman single-game scoring record. He was all over the floor, looking like Superman against the Fighting Irish.

“He's being himself,” Duke teammate Sion James said. “And that's the magic of Cooper Flagg, being himself. He's not forcing anything. He's just being a player, taking the looks as they come. He saw something he liked, and 42 points later, here we are.”

The Blue Devils are now 14-2 on the season, and in first place in the ACC standings.

Cooper Flagg is looking the part of a one and done player for Duke basketball

Flagg is one of several fabulous freshmen for Duke basketball this season. The big man is setting himself apart from the others, by leading Duke in essentially every single stat category.

Flagg leads the team in points, rebounds, steals, assists and blocks. It's remarkable to see how much impact the freshman has for the team. Flagg is averaging more than 19 points a game for the Blue Devils, and 8 rebounds. He's also the team's leader in minutes played, and is the only Duke player logging more than 30 minutes a contest.

“They've got the right mix of guys with him,” Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “If they had him and they didn't have shooting or they had people that needed the ball and were ball-dominant, then it probably wouldn't work. But they've done a good job evaluating and finding the right people to put around him, so it makes him a really tough matchup.”

Duke basketball will need the freshman to keep up that incredible production, for the team to have a shot at winning a national championship. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer is looking for his first trip to a Final Four. He got close last season, as Duke lost to North Carolina State in the Elite Eight round of March Madness.

Duke is now on a 10-game winning streak, after knocking off Notre Dame. The Blue Devils next play Miami on Tuesday.