Duke head football coach Mike Elko reacted to the Blue Devils' 28-7 win over Clemson on Monday.

“It's important on the outside, because I think it makes people believe a little bit more what we've been saying since the day I got here,” Elko said, via the Associated Press. “What we've been saying internally is this is what Duke football is capable of. We've never ever wavered from that at all.”

The win would be Duke football's first win over an AP Top-10 team since 1989, according to a Monday tweet from ESPN Stats and Info. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 on the AP's Top-25 football rankings, taking spots over Washington, Texas and Tennessee. It was Duke's second-largest margin of victory over an AP Top-10 opponent, the tweet continued.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard finished the night with 175 passing yards and 98 rushing yards. He broke tackles from Clemson's defense en route to a 44-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Three Blue Devils ended the night with 11 total tackles. Duke's defense finished with a total of 94 total tackles, six tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

Clemson running back Will Shipley ended the outing with 114 rushing yards on 17 attempts. The Tigers rushed for a total of 213 yards and passed for 209. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik finished with one touchdown and one interception. Duke football linebacker Dorian Mausi intercepted a late pass from Klubnik near Clemson's 49-yard line, keeping the Blue Devils up by 14 with nearly five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils ended their 2022 campaign with an overall record of 9-4 and a 5-3 record against conference opponents. They earned wins over Virginia, Miami, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in 2022. Duke will move on to face Lafayette on Sept. 9 in Wallace Wade Stadium after its win over Clemson on Monday.