Mike Elko and the Duke football program handed Clemson a shocking 28-7 loss in their season opener, and this was a very unique loss for Clemson since Dabo Swinney took over the program.

Clemson passed for 209 yards and rushed for 213 yards, and entering last night's game, Clemson football was previously 58-0 when passing and rushing for at least 200 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info. They are now 58-1.

Clemson certainly had its chances to put up more points, but it turned the ball over three times. The notable one was in the fourth quarter when Phil Mafah fumbled on a 1st-and-goal run. Duke's Jaylen Stinson recovered the fumble and returned it 55 yards before Cade Klubnik tackled him. Clemson had the chance to go ahead 14-13 with a touchdown and the extra point. As a result of the fumble, Duke went on to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to go ahead 21-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cade Klubnik slid short of the first down on a 4th-and-7 play. Duke was penalized for targeting, but it was after the play was over, so the penalty was enforced after the turnover on downs.

Duke extended the lead to 28-7, and closed out the game with that score.

The win was a statement for Mike Elko's Duke program as he tries to build a strong team in the ACC. The loss was a shocker for Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

Duke will play Lafayette in Week 2, while Clemson will try to rebound with a good performance against Charleston Southern at home.