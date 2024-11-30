In an ACC battle between the Duke football program and Wake Forest, quarterback Maalik Murphy and Jordan Moore connected on a walk-off Hail Mary to finish their regular season on a high note.

With just eight seconds remaining in a 17-17 ballgame, Duke football's quarterback stood in the pocket unbothered for nearly five seconds as the team's final Hail Mary attempt got set up. Wake Forest rushed three, leaving eight players in coverage. However, once Murphy loaded up for the pass, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC, erupted.

The next thing seen on the broadcast was Duke's wide receiver streaking down the sidelines with no one close enough to stop him before spinning into the end zone for the walk-off touchdown.

Though each team's record made it seem like this game wouldn't be nearly as close as it was, Duke got the final laugh following their walk-off Hail Mary touchdown.

Rarely do Hail Mary attempts work as well as this one, but with nothing to lose on the last play of the game, Murphy made the great throw, and Moore came down with it easily.

Wake Forest's defense wasn't good enough to come away with the victory, dropping to 4-8 on the season. Next season, the Deacons will be sure to have this play as a reminder moving forward on how not to defend an opposing team's Hail Mary.

Duke's football program rising ACC ladder

As for Duke, their football program looks to play in the best bowl game they've appeared in recently. While they're not in a position to compete in the ACC Championship, a strong finish to their season could be what it takes to bring this “basketball school” into the world of competitive college football.

For the past three seasons, Duke's football program has been on the rise, winning at least eight games per season. However, with their 9-4 finish this year, Duke football could be a team to look at in the ACC moving forward.