Amid one of their most successful seasons in program history, Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy got a little too excited during the team's Week 13 win over Virginia Tech. After throwing an 86-yard touchdown on his first play of the game, Murphy was caught on camera flashing both of his middle fingers to the crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium.

After the game, head coach Manny Diaz said that the team would internally punish Murphy for his viral celebration, per ESPN. Diaz noted that the celebration was directed at offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer in reference to an inside joke from the team's previous week of practice.

Expand Tweet

“There was a practice in the middle of last week when we [were] throwing post after post after post, and we weren't completing them,” Diaz said, via ESPN. “And it was again and again and again and again. And at the end of that, there was a remark made in jest that, ‘If you throw a post for a touchdown in the game, then you can flick me off,' from Coach Brewer.”

Brewer got exactly what he asked for, as Murphy's celebration came after hitting senior wideout Eli Pancol on a perfect post route over the middle of the field. After hitting the deep pass, Murphy celebrated with running back Star Thomas before yelling with his confidently outstretched arms displaying the obscene gesture. Unfortunately for all involved, the “double bird” from Murphy came right when the ACC Network cameras were directly on him.

Diaz did not publicize what Murphy's punishment would be, or if he had any relative conversations with Brewer. It is unlikely that any internal action will threaten the quarterback's Week 14 availability for Duke's regular season finale.

Duke looks to close out regular season against Wake Forest

Once Diaz and Duke get Murphy's punishment in order, the Blue Devils will look to end their season on a high note in Week 14 against Wake Forest. Duke enters the game at 8-3 and has a chance to secure just their eighth nine-win season in school history.

Of their three losses to date, two have come against ranked opponents Miami and SMU. Duke enters Week 14 with an 8-1 record against unranked opponents like Wake Forest. The 4-7 Demon Deacons bring a four-game losing streak into the matchup after suffering a 42-14 blowout loss to Miami in Week 13.

While the Blue Devils have already secured a bowl game appearance, a 9-3 finish would put them in place to potentially compete in one of the more prestigious non-CFP postseason games. Once they take the field for a bowl game, it will mark their third consecutive season with a postseason appearance; the second-longest streak in school history.