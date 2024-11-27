ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 4-3 ACC) look to end their regular season strong as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7, 2-5 ACC). This game will continue our college football odds series with a Duke-Wake Forest prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Duke-Wake Forest Last Game – Matchup History

Duke won the matchup last season 24-21.

Overall Series: Duke leads the all-time series 59-40-2.

Here are the Duke-Wake Forest College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Wake Forest Odds

Duke: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -176

Wake Forest: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is playing good football this season, and they have won their last two games. They have done a good job scoring in those two games as they are averaging 30.0 points per game. In fact, in their last three games, Duke has put up 31, 29, and 31 points. They have also gained 359.0 yards per game in those three games. If Duke can continue to be solid on the offensive side of the ball, they will cover the spread.

Wake Forest has really struggled on defense. On the season, the Demon Deacons are allowing 33.4 points per game, which is the second-most in the ACC. Along with that, Wake Forest has allowed 39.7 points per game during their three-game losing streak. Wake Forest can not seem to keep their opponents from scoring, and that is only going to help the Blue Devils. Expect Duke to have a big offensive game.

One area where Wake Forest really struggles is their passing defense. Wake Forest allows the most pass yards per game in the ACC. They have also allowed the second-most passing touchdowns, and recorded the third-fewest sacks in the ACC. This gives Maalik Murphy a chance to have a great game, even though he got in a little bit of trouble last week. Murphy has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of his last four games, and at least 245 yards in all four. If Murphy can play well, Duke will cover the spread.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Duke has played well, but their numbers on the season are not great. Duke has the third-fewest yards per game in the ACC, and the fifth-fewest points. Duke really struggles on the ground, so Wake Forest has to to make sure they play well in pass defense. The good news is Murphy can be a bit turnover prone. He threw there interceptions against Virginia Tech, and three against Miami. He does not take a lot of sacks, but he can be forced into mistakes. If Wake Forest can have good coverage, Murphy will turn the ball over.

Wake Forest needs to run the ball well in this game. Duke allows 153.0 rushing yards per game, and the fourth-most total yards in the ACC. Demond Claiborne is the leading rusher for the Demon Deacons this season, and he is almost to 1,000 yards. He has also rushed for 11 touchdowns. Claiborne is the key to this game for Wake Forest. If he can run the ball well, Wake Forest will stay in this game until the end.

Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Duke is the better team, and that is going to show on Saturday. I will be taking Duke to cover the spread.

Final Duke-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Duke -44.5 (-108)