Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Kansas transfer Ernest Udeh Jr. will visit the Duke Basketball program on Tuesday, according to a tweet from NYT Sports contributor Adam Zagoria.

“Kansas Transfer @ernestudehjr is visiting Duke today, source confirms,” wrote Zagoria. “Slater first.”

The former 4-star recruit out of Orlando, Fla., played in 30 games for Kansas during the 2022-23 season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest. His freshman season featured an 8-point, 4-rebound and 2-block performance during a 78-55 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in February.

“He was great,” Self said of Udeh’s performance against Oklahoma, via 247Sports Associate Staff Writer Caroline Soro. “It’s a different deal. Ball screens are great.

“But to be effective in a ball screen, you need to be able to at least challenge the rim sometimes. And we haven’t been able to do that all year long. So that was big that you get a rim runner. And then KJ (Adams Jr.) is not that, but KJ is good in that little pocket area. So it adds an element to our offense.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ernest Udeh blocked four shots against Duke during a 69-64 win over the Blue Devils in November. Forward Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 25 points in 38 minutes played, while Duke center Kyle Filipowski and guard Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 and 16 points.

Roach decided to return to Duke on Monday, bringing back a guard who averaged 13.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per night in 32 contests. Filipowski announced his decision to return in an April tweet.

“Being at Duke this past year has been such a blessing,” Filipowski said. “This team, this place… it’s been incredible. And I know you’re wondering what comes next.

“When I committed here, I said I wanted to help continue the Duke legacy,” he explained. “I said I wanted to help coach Scheyer build the foundation. I said I wanted to leave a legacy of my own. I meant what I said. Same dynasty, new legacy. I’m not done yet. See you next year.”