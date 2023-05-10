Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Former Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is just one year removed from retirement. He will forever be named among the greatest coaches in college basketball history, and it’s tough to argue that he isn’t one of the greatest coaches in all of sports. Now, Coach K is beginning a new chapter as he was appointed as a Special Adviser to NBA Basketball Operations, per the league’s press release.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I men’s basketball and a six-time gold medalist as head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team, has been appointed Special Adviser to NBA Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/XpiQpjMTdM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

“In his new role, Krzyzewski will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues across the game.”

It’s quite the move for a coach who has never been involved with the NBA, but you can’t fault the league, especially after seeing Coach K’s Hall of Fame resume. He turned 76 years old in February, but this opportunity at least allows him to remain close to the game he loves, even if it is in an advisor role.

Mike Krzyzewski released a statement shortly after the news broke: “This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game. Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

With the NBA Draft Lottery gaining steam and the 2023 NBA Draft coming quickly, Coach K will start his new role bt attending a meeting with general managers in Chicago next week.