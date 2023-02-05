The Duke Blue Devils have had a decent season so far under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils are currently 17-6 overall and sport an 8-4 record in ACC conference play. They are also currently on a three-game win streak with wins against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and most recently on Saturday against rival UNC. With the win against UNC, Scheyer made a little bit of ACC history tying UNC head coach Hubert Davis for most consecutive home wins for a first-year head coach as per CBS Sports. Not even his mentor Coach K was able to accomplish that feat.

Duke defeats UNC at Cameron as Jon Scheyer ties Hubert Davis for the longest home win streak for a first-year ACC coach. pic.twitter.com/cYuXeEdpJs — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 5, 2023

The win pushed Duke’s home win streak to 12 consecutive games going back to their season-opener on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville. Scheyer previously served for eight years under Coach K as an assistant coach including being promoted to associate head coach following Jeff Capel’s departure to Pittsburgh in 2018. He was a member of the 2015 championship team.

Jon Scheyer began his college playing career at Duke in 2006 after choosing the Blue Devils over offers from Arizona, Illinois and Wisconsin. He set the ACC single-season record for most minutes played and he helped the team to the 2010 national championship. He is the only player in Duke history to have amassed 2,000 career points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 made three-pointers and 200 steals He played a couple of seasons of professional basketball in the G League and overseas in Israel and Spain before returning stateside to join Coach K’s staff.

The Blue Devils have the opportunity to make some noise with upcoming games against No. 23 Miami and No. 6 Virginia.