A meeting between Duke and North Carolina often has implications on national rankings, and certainly has a big impact on Atlantic Coast Conference standings in nearly all seasons. While neither the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are ranked in the Top 25 this season and they aren’t at the top of the ACC standings, Saturday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium produced maximum excitement and a 63-57 Duke victory.

Duke takes down UNC 63-57 at Cameron Indoor pic.twitter.com/QonfqxdBmq — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) February 5, 2023

Former Duke stars Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams were among those involved in the postgame celebration, running off the court with the victorious Blue Devils.

Banchero and Williams were both first-round NBA draft picks last year. Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Orlando Magic, while Williams was the No. 15 pick of the Charlotte Hornets.

This was the first meeting between the two teams at Cameron since last year’s regular-season ending game that saw the Tar Heels come away with the win in former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

Duke (17-6, 8-4) has won 3 games in a row, and beat North Carolina (15-8, 7-5) for the first time in the last 3 meetings.

Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 20 points, while Kyle Filipowski added 14 points and Tyrese Proctor had 11. Dereck Lively II contributed 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots to the victory.

Roach scored 8 of Duke’s final 10 points to secure the victory. While the Blue Devils were pulling away, the Tar Heels missed their last 5 shots of the game.

Duke will play at Miami on Monday, while North Carolina will return to action Tuesday at Wake Forest.