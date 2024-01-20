What's the latest on the injuries to Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell?

The Duke Blue Devils, ranked 7th in the latest AP Poll, have won eight straight games and established themselves as the 1B to North Carolina's 1A in the ACC this year. After back to back losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech, Duke has now gone a month and a half without suffering a loss… at least in the standings.

As things stand right now, two of the Blue Devils best players — senior guard Jeremy Roach, and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell — are each dealing with injuries, and the statuses of both Roach and Mitchell are up in the air as Duke prepares to play Pittsburgh for the second time in a week and a half. During his radio show on Thursday, Blue Devils second-year head coach Jon Scheyer gave a vague, “day to day” update on both Roach and Mitchell.

“Day to day means different things,” Scheyer said, per JD King of SB Nation. “That doesn’t mean back in a day. But it means that there’s nothing structural, and that’s the most important. So it’s not going to be long term.”

Basically, what you need to know is that Mitchell and Roach are both questionable for Duke's game on Saturday versus Pitt. Mitchell's knee injury is defined as a sprain, but there's no official diagnosis on Roach's knee injury, which he cost him most of the 2nd half against Georgia Tech earlier this week.

Jeremy Roach (14.6 points) and Mark Mitchell (12.2) are two of four Blue Devils, along with Kyle Filipowski (18.2) and Jared McCain (11.7), who are averaging at least ten points per game for Duke. Roach has been a starter in Cameron since he was a freshman, and is averaging career bests in points, assists, steals, and three-point percentage this season. Mitchell, along with Filipowski, gives Duke one of the most formidable front courts in the country.