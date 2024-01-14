Jeremy Roach went down with an injury in Saturday's win against Georgia Tech.

The Duke basketball team took on Georgia Tech basketball at home on Saturday, and the Blue Devils got a scare from the Yellow Jackets. Duke opened up a comfortable lead to start the game, but Georgia Tech stormed back and led by double digits in the second half. It looked like the Blue Devils might suffer a huge upset loss at home, but they got it together when it mattered most, and Duke squeaked out an 84-79 victory. They escaped with a win, but star Jeremy Roach did exit the game with a knee injury.

Duke basketball fans are happy that they found a way to get a win, but they are all holding their breath in regards to the Jeremy Roach injury. He apparently had an issue with his right knee in the game. Before he left, he had a good game as he finished with 18 points on 5-12 shooting. Here is what an article from ESPN had to say about the Duke injury bug.

“Injuries are a concern,” The story wrote. “In addition to Mitchell, starting guard Jeremy Roach (18 points) had an issue with his right knee, causing him to depart for about four minutes during a critical second-half stretch. He returned for about a minute before limping off a final time at the 3:09 mark. Scheyer had no updated on Mitchell or Roach afterward.”

After today's win, the 11th ranked Blue Devils improved to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in ACC play. Duke is clearly a good team, but they have a couple of close calls this season and they did also lose to Georgia Tech back in December. That was not a good loss. This team has a couple of things to work on, and the injuries certainly aren't helping. Hopefully Roach isn't banged up too bad and he doesn't have to miss time for the Blue Devils.

Duke has a week off before returning to the court on the 20th against Pitt. That game will also be at home for the Blue Devils.