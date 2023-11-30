Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer spoke about the loss in a tough road environment against Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Duke basketball program suffered its second loss on the season on Wednesday night on the road against Arkansas by the score of 80-75 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, and Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said it was a unique road environment to play in, even if the players were experienced.

“I don't care if you're experienced or not, I don't think you see many environments like this. It's a different kind of thing,” Jon Scheyer said, via Ethan Westerman of WholeHogSports.

The Arkansas students stormed the court after the big win, which could catapult Eric Musselman's program into the top 25 next week.

Duke was down double digits at certain points in the game, but in the last couple of minutes forced some turnovers to make it interesting. Ultimately it was not enough to overcome the hole that the Blue Devils dug themselves early in the game.

Duke came into this season with very high expectations, as the Blue Devils were the No. 2 team in the preseason AP Poll. Playing on the road against Eric Musselman's program is a tough environment, but it will not quiet the frustration of some fans.

Up next, Duke will play its first ACC game of the season on Saturday on the road against Georgia Tech. It is a game that the Blue Devils should expect to win. After that, Duke has games against Charlotte and Hofstra before a great test at Madison Square Garden against Baylor. It will be interesting to see how the Blue Devils stack up by then.