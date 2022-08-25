Dune: Awakening Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMORPG based on the science fiction novel. Read along for everything we know after its reveal in gamescom ONL 2022.

Dune: Awakening Release Date: TBA

Even though we already got the trailer, no release date for Dune: Awakening has been announced yet. It will be available on PC via Steam, but other platforms are unconfirmed.

Dune: Awakening Gameplay

Neither the announcement trailer nor the official website show actual game footage, but we can deduce elements from the hints that were dropped.

Dune: Awakening is an MMORPG, so online play and multiplayer is a must. Set in the Dune universe, we will face otherworldly enemies as we try to survive.

Based on the details on its official website, Dune: Awakening seems to have skill trees, as “tailoring your character” was listed as one of the features. As with most MMOs, it seems it will also have its own in-game economy dictated by spice. A base-building feature was also cited as part of its survival mechanics.

Dune: Awakening Details

Dune: Awakening is being developed by Funcom games, who are also credited for Conan Exiles, among other games. Earlier this year, they released Dune: Spice Wars, a real-time strategy game in the Dune universe.

The game describes itself as combining “the grittiness and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO.” On its Steam page and official website, the game boasts the following features:

Survive the most dangerous planet in the universe. Build shelters against sandstorms, maintain your stillsuit, and master the old ways to walk even the deepest deserts. Avoid or be devoured by the colossal sandworms that dwell beneath the sands.

Explore the ever-changing face of Arrakis. Walk the ruins of long-forgotten biological testing stations, scavenge the wreckage of fallen spaceships, and wander the dusty halls of abandoned sietches. Head into unmapped sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before the coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape.

Control the spice, control Arrakis. Hunt for spice blooms and deploy your harvester, then protect it from opportunistic raiders and rival factions. Soak the sand in blood as massive battles shift seamlessly from foot to vehicles and from ground to ornithopters in the sky.

Make a name for yourself among the inhabitants of Arrakis. Wield intrigue and force to influence the Landsraad and impact the world. Build your own faction through spice harvesting, trade, subterfuge, and open conflict.

Tailor every aspect of your character. Consume spice to conquer your senses and acquire powerful abilities. Hone your craft to become sought out for the finest creations. Construct your fortress in the style of your choosing. The journey is yours to shape.

