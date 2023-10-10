Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser opens up about one of his favorite shots he's ever had involving Krennic meeting with Darth Vader during the shooting of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Star Wars universe has a ton of epic scenes throughout the films, but one in particular was a fave for Oscar-winning Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser, according to Variety.

Fraser teamed up with director Gareth Edwards while making Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Rogue One scene that's a Greig Fraser favorite

The memorable scene is when Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) visits Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones). They discuss the Death Star.

As Fraser puts it, “There are some things that I've been able to do visually, and that was cool. I got to take an iconic character and put him into an iconic situation and create that.”

Also noted was the film's finale sequence with Darth Vader was shot only three months before the release of the film. The ending of Rogue One was different than the original shot.

“I was about to start on Mary Magdalene with Garth Davis,' and I got a call about a new ending. I went, ‘Are you kidding? But, I have to say, we shot a great ending.' I was so enamored to be privy to that scene. To be able to lens that, I think is an essential Darth Vader scene in the entire canon, not just for the film. It's a very important moment for that character. To get to properly record his venom was cool,” Fraser said.

We'll see if there is a future Fraser favorite shot in a Star Wars film in the future. He's proven he has cinematography down well — even on the dark side of the Force.

Throughout his career, Greig Fraser has worked on a bevy of award-winning films. His resume includes Killing Them Softly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dune (and Part Two), The Batman. He re-teamed with Rogue One filmmaker Gareth Edwards on his latest film, The Creator — serving as co-DP with Oren Soffer.

The Creator is in theaters now.