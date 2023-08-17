Deborah Chow, director of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, has provided a promising update regarding a second season of the Star Warsshow.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that Chow was slightly underwhelmed by the way that production on Obi-Wan Kenobi ended. “You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there,” Chow recalled. “It’s always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two.”

She doubled-down on a potential second season of the Star Wars show given its placement in the timeline. However, she also acknowledges that the series was intended to be a limited series. “There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board. It is a ‘never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series,” she said.

Obi-Wan Kenobi brought Ewan McGregor back into the fold. He previously played the role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular character on a mission to rescue a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). Along the way, he confronts his former Padawan, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Deborah Chow directed all six episodes of the series.

Any progress on a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will have to wait, as the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused all productions to pause. Regardless, Chow's comments should excite all Star Wars fans who want to see more from these characters.