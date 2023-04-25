The creative heavyweights behind Dune: Part Two are trying to help its sandy sequel make waves before its premiere. Stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve showed up at CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the trailer for Dune: Part Two during the Warner Bros presentation.

This is a sequel to the 2021 Dune feature adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel, which also starred Zendaya and Chalamet. That film didn’t quite meet expectations, probably due to its premiering in the middle of the Covid pandemic simultaneously both theatrically and on streaming for HBO Max.

The studio is hoping to set a new tone for the sequel, as it builds hype for Dune: Part Two’s exclusively big-screen theatrical release in the fall.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides along with his mom, Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson. Villeneuve explains that the plot centers on Paul and Lady Jessica having to prove their trust to the desert tribe, the Fremin, per Deadline.

Zendaya, who plays Chani, one of the Fremin people, further elaborated that her character is “not just in dreams this time… I only got a small time to find out who [Chani] was (in part one)….these are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave; being a warrior for your people.”

Villaneuve added that “Part two is an epic war movie, much more dense..we visited Arakis. We visit new locations, everything is new in the film. In the first movie we shot 40% in Imax, this time it’s full Imax.”

According to the article, Chalamet chimed in about the high point of the sequel for his character being when Atreides gets to ride a sandworm, a symbolic rite of passage to becoming part of the Fremin people.

Meanwhile, the high point for fans had to be getting to see Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in person on stage to unveil the trailer for Dune: Part Two.