Timothée Chalamet, if nothing else, is committed to the roles he plays. I’m not suggesting he ate human limbs on the set of Bones and All, but upon the news of him doing his own singing in the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan biopic, he has revealed some of the extreme lengths he went to on the set of Wonka.

While appearing during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon, Chalamet revealed that he ate “too much” chocolate on the set of Wonka (who wouldn’t?) and also swam in actual chocolate. So yes, whenever you see Chalamet’s Wonka swimming in a pool of chocolate in the film, you’ll know that it was real.

Wonka is being helmed by Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King and will serve as a prequel to the 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (not the 1971 film or the more recent one starring Johnny Depp). Chalamet stars as the titular character and it will follow his early days as a chocolatier. Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, and Sally Hawkins also star in the film.

The news of Timothée Chalamet’s commitment to the role of Wonka should come as no surprise — he’s one of the best young actors going at the moment and has had incredible performances in the likes of Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and Dune. You’ll also have an appetizer of Chalamet when Dune: Part Two comes out on November 3. He also got to collaborate with Martin Scorsese for a Chanel commercial and will inevitably get a part in a project for Apple TV.

Wonka will be released on December 15.