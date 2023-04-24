During Coachella’s second weekend, Labrinth, who has written, sung, and produced several songs featured on the popular HBO series Euphoria, brought a surprise on stage. Zendaya, the star of the show, joined him for a performance of their collaboration, All For Us.

The fans went wild at the unexpected appearance of Zendaya, who had not performed in years. She also didn’t make an appearance during Weekend 1 of Coachella, making her appearance all the more delightful and surprising. The song they performed, “All For Us,” is featured on the show and Labrinth even won an Emmy for Outstanding Music & Lyrics for it in 2020, making it an incredibly popular tune.

Labrinth is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s a British singer, songwriter, and producer who’s made a name for himself in the music industry. He’s worked with several notable artists including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and The Weekend. It’s his unique style and versatility as a musician that has made him a favorite among fans and critics alike. In addition to solo work, he has also written and produced songs for film and television such as Euphoria.

Although fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Euphoria, which is set to air next year, the Coachella performance was an exciting moment for fans to see Zendaya back in action.

One fan tweeted a callback to Zendaya’s Disney Channel song Replay:

Zendaya you could’ve done a cute few seconds of replay too like idk…. pic.twitter.com/AeEKpAkaI3 — t. (@lighttmylove) April 23, 2023

Others recognize Zendaya’s dancing abilities and wanted to see more of her dancing after feeling deprived from her stage presence:

zendaya should’ve danced like this to all for us pic.twitter.com/8gYE8nE0En — paul is afraid (@paulswhtn) April 23, 2023

For more photos of the event, here are some photos of her performance: