Build your dungeon from the ground down, and make sure to make it thrive. Here are the details for Dungeons 4, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Dungeons 4 Release Date: November 9, 2023

Dungeons 4 comes out on November 9, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Dungeons 4 Gameplay

Much like the previous games in the series, this game is a combination of various genres, namely Real-time strategy, simulation, and strategy. Players must, as the title implies, build and nurture a dungeon. While building the dungeon, the player must make sure to make it suit the needs of the various creatures that you rule over. Not only that, but you must also make sure to defend your Dungeon, as Heroes will try to invade it now and then.

Of course, the game introduces a new way to gather Evilness, one of the game’s important resources. Players can unleash Evilness onto the world to turn them over to the dark side. This gives players a foothold in the Overworld, as the converted biomes will help you in your Dungeon creation journey.

Another new feature that the game brings is the Dwarves. Dwarves will be building their underground strongholds, and as such will be competing with your Dungeon for space and resources. It is up to you to figure out how to deal with them, as you will need all the space and resources you can get.

This sequel also brings with it a new ability-based Perk system, which gives the player access to impressive new powers that they can use to take over the world alongside a customizable Evil Hand. If ever you need help in conquering the world, then the 2-player co-op multiplayer is for you, as both players can work together to manage one Dungeon.

Dungeons 4 Story

Much like the previous games, the game follows the story of Thalya, a dark elf sorcerer, and the Absolute Evil’s trusted and most loyal subordinate. She is tasked with once more creating a Dungeon that gathers Evilness that she can use to take over the Overworld.

