Dustin Poirier had a somewhat surprising prediction for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

McGregor is expected to make his return to the UFC for the first time since breaking his leg two years ago when he fights Chandler.

As things stand there is no date, venue or even weight class announced for that matter. Part of that is because the Irishman is still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool which would require him to be tested for a period of six months before competing again.

However, as of last week, any issues with USADA are now over according to McGregor. Additionally, he is expecting to fight before the end of the year with an official date to be announced by the end of The Ultimate Fighter 31 season.

So with that in mind, how does Poirier — one of the few fighters to have faced and beaten both McGregor and Chandler — see it playing out?

Ultimately, if McGregor is anything like his pre-injury self, Poirier expects him to finish the job early.

“I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, with the injury that he had and this long off a layoff and we are not getting any younger, either, If he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler,” Poirier told The MMA Hour (via The Mirror).

“If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds, I think the fight is over in two rounds. If anybody can, I think it would be him if he’s 100 per cent dedicated, focused and put the blinders on so he can go at this with all of himself I think he can, but we’ll see and that’s what makes it so interesting.”

It’s surprising given the animosity between Poirier and McGregor, especially as it was in their trilogy fight where the latter broke his leg with tensions boiling even after the contest. Then again, there was animosity between Poirier and Chandler after their fight as well so perhaps it evens out.

Poirier, meanwhile, returns to action at UFC 291 on July 23 when he faces Justin Gaethje in the headliner for the BMF title.