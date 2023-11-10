The National Liberation Army (E.L.N.) has officially freed Luis Diaz's parents. Relief for everyone in the family.

In a big sigh of relief, Luis Díaz, the Colombian football star playing for Liverpool, received good news as his dad, Luis Manuel Díaz, was released from captivity by a guerrilla group. Mr. Díaz and his wife were kidnapped from a gas station by the National Liberation Army (E.L.N.) in their hometown of Barrancas, Colombia, on October 28. Thankfully, Luis's mom was rescued soon after, but Luis Manuel remained captive until Thursday.

The Colombian government's peace talks commission shared the happy news of Mr. Díaz's release, expressing hope for his quick recovery from the distressing incident. However, it's still unclear if anything was given in exchange for his freedom.

The group responsible for the kidnapping, the E.L.N., initially didn't demand anything for Mr. Díaz's release, which raised eyebrows. Later, they blamed the Colombian military for delays, stating that the militarized situation hindered their plans for a safe release.

As tensions grew, the E.L.N. faced criticism for the extended captivity of Mr. Díaz. The Colombian military eventually withdrew from the region where he was believed to be held, emphasizing that there was “no excuse” for the delay in his release.

Otty Patiño, Colombia's chief negotiator in peace talks with the E.L.N., expressed frustration, saying the guerrilla group had been in touch with the United Nations and the Roman Catholic Church. This ordeal sheds light on the intersection of sports, politics, and personal struggles. For Luis Díaz, the episode adds a deep layer to his journey, emphasizing the enduring strength of family love even in challenging times.

In the end, this story is not just about a football star; it's about a son's relief as his dad returns home, safe and sound.