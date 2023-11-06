The kidnappers of Liverpool's Luis Diaz's father, who was abducted by the ELN guerrilla organisation in Colombia, have issued an update

The kidnappers of Liverpool‘s Luis Diaz‘s father, who was abducted by the ELN guerrilla organisation in Colombia nine days ago, have issued an update on the situation, reported by GOAL. The guerrilla group, striving for peace negotiations with the Colombian government, has requested security assurances from the authorities to facilitate the release of Diaz's father. Despite their promise to free him, the operation has faced delays due to ongoing security operations in the area.

In an official statement, Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz, a leader of the ELN unit, confirmed their commitment to releasing Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz, the father of Liverpool player Luis Diaz. The group initiated the process on November 2 but highlighted the challenges caused by the continuous military presence in the region. The guerrillas urged the suspension of security operations to ensure a swift and safe release, emphasizing that ongoing military activities could jeopardize the operation's execution.

Luis Diaz, visibly affected by the situation, made a heartfelt plea for his father's freedom after scoring a late equaliser for Liverpool in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Luton Town. The forward displayed the message “Libertad para papa” (Freedom for dad) on his shirt, expressing his desperation for his father's safe return.

What's next for Luis Diaz and Liverpool?

The situation remains tense, with both Luis Diaz's family and the football community anxiously awaiting a resolution. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as efforts continue to secure the release of Luis Diaz's father. Liverpool will face Toulouse next in the Europa League.