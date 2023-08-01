Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may still be attracting headlines in the football world, but their era in the gaming world is truly coming to an end. Now, according to the data revealed, Messi and Ronaldo don’t feature in the Top 10 players of the much-awaited EA Sports FC 24. The game will be released next month.

Both football legends ended their European chapter in 2023, with Ronaldo moving to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi moving to Inter Miami in the MLS.

Although the game is yet to be released, the game graphics and squads have been linked, and there are many surprises for football fans worldwide. SportsBible reveals that neither Messi nor Ronaldo features among the best players of EA Sports FC 24.

Although everyone knows about their decline, it is surprising that both players drop out of the top 10 after dominating the sport for almost two decades. Messi’s exclusion is more surprising, considering he just won the World Cup and was declared the tournament's best player. There is also a chance that he will win his 8th Ballon d’Or. Hence, you cannot assume that a player who is a Ballon d’Or contender is not a top 10 player in a video game.

The top 10 players feature five players (both male and female) tied at 91. Sam Kerr, Kevin de Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Wendie Renard, and Alexis Putellas are the best players in the game. After that, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Alex Morgan are at 90. This completes the top 10 of EA Sports FC 24, with Ronaldo at 83 and Messi at 88.