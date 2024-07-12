Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is on the verge of joining Manchester United. The Dutch international is close to a £36 million ($46 million) transfer from the Italian side to United. The 23-year-old forward is expected to sign a five-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2029. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Zirkzee is undergoing a medical on Friday and is excited to join the Red Devils. He has his sights set on wearing the No. 9 jersey at his new club.

Manchester United has been looking for a new forward to support striker Rasmus Hojlund. Zirkzee, standing tall at 6'4″, seems to be the perfect fit for Erik ten Hag's team. The young attacker aims to help United climb up the Premier League table and compete for major trophies again.

Joshua Zirkzee's journey to Manchester United

Zirkzee started his professional career at Bayern Munich. Despite his talent, he struggled to get regular playing time at the German club. To gain more experience, he went on loan to Parma in Italy and then to Anderlecht in Belgium. These loan spells helped him develop his skills and gain valuable match experience.

In 2022, Zirkzee made a permanent move to Bologna in Italy. During his time there, he scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 58 appearances. His performances caught the attention of several top clubs, including Manchester United. His impressive stats at Bologna proved that he could be a reliable striker capable of making a significant impact in a competitive league.

Zirkzee's potential move to Manchester United marks a significant step in his career. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world is a dream for many players, and Zirkzee is no exception. He is proud to have the opportunity to wear the famous red jersey and play at Old Trafford.

If the transfer goes through, Manchester United will unveil Zirkzee as their new player soon. He will take a short summer break following his introduction to the fans. This break comes after the Netherlands' exit from Euro 2024. Once his break is over, Zirkzee will return to Manchester United for pre-season training.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is eager to see how Zirkzee fits into his plans. The young striker's height, physical presence, and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable addition to the team. Ten Hag hopes that Zirkzee will form a strong partnership with Rasmus Hojlund and help United achieve success in the upcoming season.

Manchester United supporters are excited about Zirkzee's potential arrival. The club has a rich history of nurturing young talent and turning them into world-class players. Fans hope that Zirkzee will follow in the footsteps of other great United forwards and significantly impact the team.

In addition to his on-field abilities, Zirkzee's professional attitude and work ethic are highly regarded. He has shown resilience and determination throughout his career, overcoming setbacks and continuously improving his game. This mindset will be crucial as he adapts to the demands of playing in the Premier League and competing at the highest level.

Zirkzee's impending move to Manchester United is generating a lot of excitement. The Dutch striker is ready to take on the challenge and prove himself at one of the most prestigious clubs in football. With his talent and determination, Zirkzee could become a key player for Manchester United in the years to come. As the transfer nears completion, all eyes will be on Zirkzee as he begins his journey with the Red Devils. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how he will contribute to the team's quest for success.