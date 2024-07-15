Argentina's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria led their nation to glory once again, lifting the Copa America trophy in a memorable victory over Colombia, reported by GOAL.

On a thrilling Sunday night, Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final. The win marked their second consecutive Copa America title, further cementing their dominance in men's football. Lionel Messi, the team's inspirational captain, and Angel Di Maria, in his final international appearance, were at the forefront of the celebrations.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!

A memorable night for Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria

Despite exiting the match early in the second half due to a lower-leg injury, Messi returned to lead his team onto the podium. Alongside his longtime friend and teammate Angel Di Maria, who played his last game for Argentina, Messi proudly lifted the trophy, much to the delight of fans around the world. The duo's leadership and skill have been pivotal to Argentina's recent successes, including their World Cup win sandwiched between the two Copa America titles.

While the victory was sweet, there was a moment of concern when Messi left the pitch with an injury. Fans and teammates alike held their breath, hoping for positive news about his condition. Despite the injury scare, Messi's presence on the podium and his ability to celebrate with his team indicated that he might not be seriously hurt.

Angel Di Maria’s final appearance for Argentina added an emotional layer to the celebrations. Known for his tireless work ethic and crucial goals, Di Maria has been a stalwart for Argentina. His departure marks the end of an era, and lifting the trophy with Messi was a fitting conclusion to his illustrious international career.

Under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has become a powerhouse in international football. Scaloni's tactics and the squad's unity have been key to their recent triumphs. With back-to-back Copa America titles and a World Cup win, Scaloni has proven his mettle as one of the top coaches in the world.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup

With the Copa America title in hand, Scaloni and his team will now shift their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team’s recent successes have set high expectations, and they will aim to continue their winning streak on the global stage. The celebration of their Copa America victory will be brief as preparations for the next challenge begin.

Argentina’s road to victory was filled with significant moments. The lone goal in the final came from a brilliant play, showcasing the team’s tactical prowess and individual brilliance. Despite Colombia’s efforts, Argentina's defense held firm, ensuring a clean sheet and securing the win.

The triumph was a result of both collective effort and individual brilliance. Messi’s leadership, Di Maria’s experience, and the young talents stepping up were all crucial. The team’s chemistry and determination were evident throughout the tournament, culminating in their well-deserved victory.

Back home in Argentina, the victory sparked massive celebrations. Fans flooded the streets, waving flags and chanting in joy. The back-to-back Copa America wins, combined with the World Cup triumph, have given the nation much to celebrate.

Social media erupts

On social media, the players shared their joy, posting pictures with the trophy and their medals. Fans from around the world joined in, congratulating the team and sharing in the celebrations. Messi’s post lifting the trophy garnered millions of likes, reflecting his global impact and the love fans have for him.

Argentina’s Copa America victory over Colombia was more than just a win; it was a historic moment led by legends Messi and Di Maria. As the team celebrates, they also look ahead, with hopes high for continued success on the international stage. With their recent triumphs, Argentina has solidified its place at the pinnacle of world football.