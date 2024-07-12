It is the final of UEFA Euro 2024 as Spain faces England. It is time to continue our 2024 Euros odds series with a Spain-England prediction and pick.

Spain comes in without a defeat so far in the tournament. They swept through the group stage, winning all three games. They would move on to the round of 16, where thye dominated Georgia with a 4-1 victory. Spain would then face Germany in the semi-finals. They had the 1-0 lead after a 51st-minute goal from Dani Olmo, but Florian Wirtz scored to tie the game in the 89th minute. Then, in extra time, in the 119th minute, Mikel Merino scored to give Spain the victory. This would result in a semi-final match against France. They gave up a goal in the ninth minute, but Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo would both score just four minutes apart in the first half. Spain would hold on to win 2-1.

England started slow in the tournament. They would win 1-0 over Serbia, but then draw 1-1 with Denmark and 0-0 with Slovenia. This would give them a round-of-16 match with Slovakia, which would require extra time. In that game, Jude Bellingham would score five minutes into stoppage time in the second half to tie the game and then Harry Kane would score in extra time as England took the 2-1 win. The next round would require another late goal to tie the match. This time it was Bukayo Saka in the 80th minute to tie the match with Switzerland. They would go on to win in penalties. In the semi-finals, Xavi Simons put the Netherlands up 1-0 in the seventh minute, but Harry Kane tied it on a penalty in the 18th minute. Ollie Watkins would come off the bench and score in the 90th minute to win it for England and send them to the finals.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: Spain-England Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Spain to Lift the Cup: -136

England to Lift the Cup: +116

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Spain 3-Way Moneyline: +145

England 3-Way Moneyline: +240

Draw: +180

Over 2.5 goals: +152

Under 2.5 goals: -186

How to Watch Spain vs. England

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Spain Will Win

For Spain, it all starts with Dani Olmo. He has three goals and two assists so far in these games. This is on an expected goal total of just 1.1 goals overall. Olmo has taken just 15 shots so far, with six hitting the target for his goals. Olmos is also done. Fairly good job of pushing the pace. He has 18 progressive carries with 17 progressive passes. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal leads the team in shots this tournament. He has 16 shots with five on target. That has given him an expected goal total of 1.7, but he has scored just once so far. He has also done a good job of pressing the pace with 29 progressive carries and 18 progressive passes.

Also playing well in the tournament is Fabian Ruiz. He has two goals and two assists so far in nthe game. He has an expected goal total of just 1.6 and has exceeded that. Further, he has been the best at pushing the pace, with 42 progressive passes so far in the tournament. Rounding out the attack is Alvaro Morata. He has just one goal on 11 shots with four on target. He also has an assist for far.

Unai Simon is expected to be in goal. He has been fantastic. He has allowed three goals plus an own goal. Still, he has faced 14 shots on target and has 11 saves. Simon has one clean sheet, stopped the only penalty he has faced, and has exceeded his expected goals against, which stands at 5.4. In front of him will stand Marc Cucurella, who has been solid. He has six interceptions, nine blocks, and 12 tackles so far in the tournament. Dani Carvajal has also been solid, with six interceptions and five tackles, plus five blocks in the games so far.

Why England Will Win

Harry Kane will be the focus of the Spanish defense in this one. He has three goals so far in nthe games. One has come on a penalty kick, while he has an expected goal total of 2.8. He leads the team with 16 shots this tournament, with five of them on target. England would like to see Phil Foden make an impact though. He is second on nthe team in shots, with 12 of them. Further, he has three shots on target but has yet to score in these games. Jude Bellingham is the only other player with more than one goal in the games so far. He has two on an expected total of .6 goals. Further, he has been a major part of pushing the pace. He has 33 progressive passes so far, the second among midfield or forward players. Further, he is second on the team in his progressive carries.

Bellingham is second to Bukayo Saka has a goal so far in nthe games, and leads the team with 28 progressive carries. Further, he has 22 progressive passes. Also passing well is Declan Rice. Rice has 36 progressive passes, and Laos has an assist so far in these games.

England will rely on Jordan Pickford to he;p them in goal. He has allowed just four goals and has 17 saves so far with two clean sheets. While he has allowed four goals, this is on an expected 3.6 goals. Declan Rice has also been solid defensively. He leads the team in interceptions plus tackles, having six interceptions and 18 tackles. Furthermore, he has blocked three shots.

Final Spain-England Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to converting scoring opportunities. Not only has Spain done a better job of that, but they also have a goaltender who has played better this tournament. Expect this is be a slow starting game, and could go to extras. If this goes to penalties, Spain will have an advantage, but that may not be the case. Take Spain to lift the cup.

Final Spain-England Prediction & Pick: Spain to Lift the Cup (-136)